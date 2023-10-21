Seonghyeon Kim will play at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan at Accordia Golf Narashino CC, taking place from October 19-21.

Looking to place a bet on Kim at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6600 to pick up the win this week.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Kim Odds to Win: +6600

Seonghyeon Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Kim has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five events, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 37 -4 281 0 17 1 1 $1.9M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, shorter than the 7,079-yard length for this tournament.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Kim has played in the past year (7,290 yards) is 211 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,079).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 28th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which landed him in the 24th percentile among all competitors.

Kim was better than only 13% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Kim did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Kim had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Kim's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average of 8.0.

At that last outing, Kim's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Kim ended the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

