Taylor Moore will take to the course at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan to compete in the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP from October 19-21. It's a par-70 that spans 7,079 yards, with a purse of $8,500,000.00 on the line.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Moore Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Taylor Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Moore has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Moore has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Moore will try to continue his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 25 -3 281 1 16 3 3 $4.9M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Moore last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 12th.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC measures 7,079 yards for this tournament, 64 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,015).

Accordia Golf Narashino CC has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC is 7,079 yards, 237 yards shorter than the average course Moore has played in the past year (7,316).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore finished in the 24th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the TOUR Championship, which landed him in the 0 percentile of the field.

Moore was better than 34% of the golfers at the TOUR Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.36.

Moore carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Moore carded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.7).

Moore had fewer birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 9.5 on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Moore's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 15 times (worse than the field average, 7.8).

Moore ended the TOUR Championship with a birdie or better on five of eight par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 5.1.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Moore finished without one.

