The college football season continues into Week 8, which includes seven games involving teams from the CAA. Wanting to see all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the article below.

CAA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Richmond Spiders at North Carolina A&T Aggies 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 FloSports Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Hampton Pirates 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 FloSports Monmouth Hawks at Elon Phoenix 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 FloSports Towson Tigers at William & Mary Tribe 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 FloSports Rhode Island Rams at Albany (NY) Great Danes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 FloSports New Hampshire Wildcats at Stony Brook Seawolves 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 FloSports Maine Black Bears at Campbell Fighting Camels 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 FloSports

