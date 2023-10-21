Week 8 of the college football schedule included six games featuring MAC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.

Western Michigan vs. Ohio | Akron vs. Bowling Green

Week 8 MAC Results

Ohio 20 Western Michigan 17

  • Pregame Favorite: Ohio (-16.5)
  • Pregame Total: 52.5

Ohio Leaders

  • Passing: Kurtis Rourke (24-for-39, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Sieh Bangura (15 ATT, 86 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Sam Wiglusz (14 TAR, 10 REC, 155 YDS, 1 TD)

Western Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: Hayden Wolff (30-for-42, 290 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: CJ Hester (5 ATT, 26 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kenneth Womack (19 TAR, 14 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

OhioWestern Michigan
460Total Yards369
275Passing Yards290
185Rushing Yards79
0Turnovers1

Bowling Green 41 Akron 14

  • Pregame Favorite: Bowling Green (-7.5)
  • Pregame Total: 37.5

Bowling Green Leaders

  • Passing: Connor Bazelak (6-for-11, 69 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Terion Stewart (19 ATT, 131 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Harold Fannin (2 TAR, 2 REC, 34 YDS, 1 TD)

Akron Leaders

  • Passing: Jeff Undercuffler (22-for-38, 234 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Lorenzo Lingard (12 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Daniel George (14 TAR, 7 REC, 74 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Bowling GreenAkron
297Total Yards279
83Passing Yards234
214Rushing Yards45
0Turnovers4

Next Week's MAC Games

Western Michigan Broncos at Eastern Michigan Eagles

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Rynearson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ohio Bobcats

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Favorite: -

