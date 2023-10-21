Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 8 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can catch all five games involving teams from the SEC.

SEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Tennessee Volunteers at Alabama Crimson Tide 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Army Black Knights at LSU Tigers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

