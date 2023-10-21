Yuka Saso is set to compete in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea, taking place from October 19-21.

Looking to wager on Saso at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2200 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

Saso Odds to Win: +2200

Yuka Saso Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Saso has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times in her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Saso has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Saso has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in her past five events.

In her past five events, Saso has finished within five shots of the leader twice. She posted a score that was better than average three times.

Saso will try to extend her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 20 -6 272 0 16 3 8 $1.8M

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Saso played this event was in 2022, and she finished eighth.

Seowon Valley Country Club measures 6,680 yards for this tournament, 335 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

Seowon Valley Country Club checks in at 6,680 yards, 102 yards longer than the average course Saso has played in the past year (6,578 yards).

Saso's Last Time Out

Saso finished in the 48th percentile on the 15 par-3 holes at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , with an average of 2.93 strokes.

She averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 27) at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , which placed her in the 48th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Saso shot better than 96% of the competitors (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Saso shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 15 par-3s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (the field averaged 2.3).

On the 15 par-3s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Saso had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.4).

Saso carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 4.4 on the 27 par-4s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship .

In that most recent outing, Saso carded a bogey or worse on three of 27 par-4s (the field averaged 3.3).

Saso finished the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.4.

The field at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Saso finished without one.

