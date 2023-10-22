Falcons vs. Buccaneers Injury Report — Week 7
Entering their Sunday, October 22 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) at Raymond James Stadium, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report.
Watch the Falcons in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Last time out, the Falcons lost 24-16 to the Washington Commanders.
In their last game, the Buccaneers lost 20-6 to the Detroit Lions.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Calais Campbell
|DL
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Vita Vea
|DL
|Foot
|Questionable
|Anthony Nelson
|OLB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Lavonte David
|LB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Mike Evans
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Buccaneers or the Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Falcons Season Insights
- The Falcons have been thriving on defense, giving up only 278.2 total yards per contest (fourth-best). Offensively, they rank 16th by accumulating 331 total yards per game.
- The Falcons' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, registering 16.5 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 14th with 20 points ceded per contest.
- The Falcons' pass defense has been leading the way for the team, as they rank fourth-best in the NFL with 179.2 passing yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, they are generating 212 passing yards per game, which ranks 18th.
- Atlanta is generating 119 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (10th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 99 rushing yards per contest (11th-ranked) on defense.
- The Falcons sport a -6 turnover margin this season, which ranks 27th in the NFL.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Buccaneers (-145), Falcons (+120)
- Total: 37 points
Sign up to live bet on the Buccaneers-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.