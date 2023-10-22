NFC South opponents clash when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is favored by 2.5 points. The point total has been set at 38.

The Buccaneers' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup with Falcons. As the Falcons prepare for this matchup against the Buccaneers, check out their betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tampa Bay Moneyline Atlanta Moneyline BetMGM Buccaneers (-2.5) 38 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buccaneers (-2.5) 38.5 -144 +122 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 7 Odds

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

Atlanta has but one win versus the spread this season.

The Falcons have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

One Atlanta game (out of six) has hit the over this season.

Tampa Bay's ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

The Buccaneers are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Tampa Bay's five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.