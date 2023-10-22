Kyle Pitts has a good matchup when his Atlanta Falcons play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers concede 247 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the NFL.

Pitts' 22 catches (on 38 targets) have netted him 251 yards (to average 41.8 per game) and one TD.

Pitts vs. the Buccaneers

Pitts vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 2 GP / 60.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 60.5 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has allowed four opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Six players have grabbed a TD pass against the Buccaneers this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Tampa Bay on the season.

The pass defense of the Buccaneers is conceding 247 yards per contest this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Buccaneers' defense is ranked eighth in the league with six passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Falcons Player Previews

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Pitts Receiving Insights

Pitts, in four of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pitts has been targeted on 38 of his team's 204 passing attempts this season (18.6% target share).

He is averaging 6.6 yards per target (87th in league play), racking up 251 yards on 38 passes thrown his way.

In one of six games this season, Pitts has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (10.0%).

Pitts has been targeted four times in the red zone (16.7% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts).

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 7 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

