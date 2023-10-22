Tyler Allgeier will be facing the seventh-best rushing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On the ground, Allgeier has rushed for 242 total yards (40.3 ypg) on 75 attempts while scoring two rushing TDs. Allgeier has also made a difference as a pass-catcher, catching six balls for 32 yards (5.3 ypg).

Allgeier vs. the Buccaneers

Allgeier vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 2 GP / 90 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 90 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Buccaneers during the 2023 season.

Two opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 83.8 rushing yards per game yielded by the Buccaneers defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked run defense.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have surrendered two passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.4 per game. That ranks fourth in NFL play.

Falcons Player Previews

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 36.5 (-118)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has hit his rushing yards over in 50.0% of his opportunities (three of six games).

The Falcons have passed 53.4% of the time and run 46.6% this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 75 of his team's 178 total rushing attempts this season (42.1%).

Allgeier has run for a touchdown in one game so far this season, and scored multiple times in that contest.

He has two total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 10 offensive TDs).

He has 14 red zone carries for 51.9% of the team share (his team runs on 52.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 17 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 16 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

