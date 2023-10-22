In the Week 7 contest between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Tyler Allgeier get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

This season Allgeier has taken 75 carries for 242 yards (40.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Allgeier has tacked on six receptions for 32 yards (5.3 per game).

Allgeier has posted a rushing touchdown in only one game this season, but had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

Tyler Allgeier Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 75 2 3 19 0 Week 2 Packers 16 48 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Lions 7 12 0 2 17 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 16 0 1 -4 0 Week 5 Texans 17 40 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 13 51 0 0 0 0

