Best Bets & Odds for the Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Game – Thursday, October 26
Sun Belt rivals will meet when the Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) meet the Georgia State Panthers (6-1). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.
When and Where is Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State?
- Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Statesboro, Georgia
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Georgia State 30, Georgia Southern 25
- Georgia Southern has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- The Eagles have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
- Georgia State has won both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Panthers have entered two games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and won each of those games.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Georgia State (+1)
- In six Georgia Southern games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- In Georgia State's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 1 point or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (62.5)
- This season, three of Georgia Southern's seven games have gone over Thursday's over/under of 62.5 points.
- There have been two games featuring Georgia State this season with more combined scoring than Thursday's total of 62.5.
- Georgia Southern averages 32.3 points per game against Georgia State's 30.9, totaling 0.7 points over the game's total of 62.5.
Splits Tables
Georgia Southern
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|62.7
|63.2
|62.2
|Implied Total AVG
|36.5
|36.7
|36.3
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|2-1-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|3-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
Georgia State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.8
|52.8
|58.8
|Implied Total AVG
|30
|27.7
|32.3
|ATS Record
|5-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-0
|0-0
|2-0
