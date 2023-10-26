The Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) host the Georgia State Panthers (6-1) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Georgia State is a 1-point underdog. A 62.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Georgia Southern ranks 72nd in total defense this season (373.6 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 449 total yards per game. Georgia State is putting up 30.9 points per contest on offense this season (47th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 22.9 points per contest (52nd-ranked) on defense.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Allen E. Paulson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -1 -110 -110 62.5 -115 -105 -120 +100

Georgia Southern Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Eagles rank -37-worst with 407.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 107th by surrendering 426 total yards per game over their last three contests.

Although the Eagles rank -73-worst in scoring defense over the last three games (32.3 points allowed), they've been more successful on the offensive side of the ball with 29.7 points per game (89th-ranked).

Although Georgia Southern ranks -121-worst in pass defense over the previous three contests (319.7 passing yards allowed), it has been more successful offensively with 289.3 passing yards per game (38th-ranked).

The Eagles have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three contests, compiling 118.3 rushing yards per game during that stretch (-45-worst). They've been more competent on defense, ceding 106.3 rushing yards per game (55th-ranked).

Over their past three games, the Eagles have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Georgia Southern's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Georgia Southern Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern has posted a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Out of Georgia Southern's six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

Georgia Southern has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Georgia Southern has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter and won every time.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has thrown for 2,122 yards (303.1 ypg) to lead Georgia Southern, completing 66.6% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 475 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

OJ Arnold has been handed the ball 50 times this year and racked up 330 yards (47.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's team-leading 590 yards as a receiver have come on 57 catches (out of 81 targets) with three touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has caught 44 passes for 466 yards (66.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Anthony Queeley has been the target of 38 passes and hauled in 22 receptions for 222 yards, an average of 31.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Isaac Walker has collected 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up nine tackles.

Georgia Southern's top-tackler, Marques Watson-Trent, has 36 tackles, four TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

TJ Smith leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 14 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

