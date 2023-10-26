Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 26
The Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Georgia State Panthers (6-1) in a matchup on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Eagles favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Statesboro, Georgia
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|Georgia State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|62.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|62.5
|-134
|+112
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- Georgia State has covered five times in six matchups with a spread this season.
- The Panthers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.
- Georgia Southern has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-1.
