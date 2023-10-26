As we enter Week 9 of the college football campaign, there are four games involving teams from the NEC on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV LIU Post Pioneers at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 26 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Stonehill Skyhawks at Wagner Seahawks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 NEC Front Row Duquesne Dukes at Sacred Heart Pioneers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Merrimack Warriors at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 NEC Front Row

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!