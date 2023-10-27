Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The Boston Celtics (1-0) square off against the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 109 - Heat 99
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (217.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 208.5
Celtics Performance Insights
- On offense, the Celtics were the fourth-best team in the NBA (117.9 points per game) last season. On defense, they were fourth-best (111.4 points allowed per game).
- Last year, Boston was seventh in the NBA in rebounds (45.3 per game) and 18th in rebounds allowed (44).
- Last season the Celtics were ranked seventh in the league in assists with 26.7 per game.
- Last season, Boston was seventh in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.7 per game) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12).
- Beyond the arc, the Celtics were second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (16) last year. They were sixth in 3-point percentage at 37.6%.
Heat Performance Insights
- Because of the Heat's offensive struggles last year, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, they were forced to lean on their defense, which ranked second-best in the league by allowing 109.8 points per game.
- Miami struggled to grab rebounds last season, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 40.6 rebounds per game. It ranked sixth by allowing 41.9 boards per contest.
- The Heat ranked 25th in the NBA with 23.8 assists per contest.
- Miami committed 12.8 turnovers per game last season (ninth-ranked in NBA), and it forced 15 turnovers per game (third-best).
- The Heat ranked fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they drained 12 threes per game (16th-ranked in league).
