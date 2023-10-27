Dejounte Murray could make a big impact for the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the New York Knicks.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Murray posted 11 points and six assists in a 116-110 loss against the Hornets.

Let's break down Murray's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-120)

Over 18.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-149)

Over 4.5 (-149) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-111)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were 12th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 113.1 points per contest.

The Knicks conceded 42 rebounds on average last year, seventh in the NBA.

The Knicks were the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.1.

Allowing 13 made three-pointers per game last season, the Knicks were 25th in the league in that category.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 34 6 5 3 0 0 0 1/20/2023 36 29 6 12 1 0 3 12/7/2022 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 11/2/2022 38 36 4 9 5 1 6

