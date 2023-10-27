On Friday, October 27, 2023, the New York Knicks (0-1) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young recorded 26.2 points, 10.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds last season.

Dejounte Murray put up 20.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists last year, shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.4% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clint Capela posted 12.0 points last season, plus 0.9 assists and 11.0 rebounds.

Onyeka Okongwu averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter put up 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle's numbers last season were 25.1 points, 10.0 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He also sank 46.0% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Last season, Jalen Brunson recorded an average of 24.0 points, 3.5 boards and 6.2 assists per game.

Immanuel Quickley averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He sank 44.7% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

RJ Barrett averaged 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He sank 43.3% of his shots from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers last season were 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He sank 43.5% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Knicks Hawks 116.0 Points Avg. 118.4 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 47.0% Field Goal % 48.3% 35.4% Three Point % 35.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.