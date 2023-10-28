How to Watch NASCAR, F1, IndyCar & More: Auto Racing Streaming Live - Saturday, October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race schedule on Saturday, October 28 includes Formula 1, Motorcycle Racing, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series action that can be watched on Fubo. For a complete list, along with info on how to watch or live stream it all, see the article below.
Auto Racing Streaming Live Today
Watch NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500 - Qualifying
- Series: NASCAR Cup Series
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix - Practice 3
- Series: Formula 1
- Game Time: 1:25 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Dead on Tools 250
- Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix - Qualifying
- Series: Formula 1
- Game Time: 4:55 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
