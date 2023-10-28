Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Forsberg's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Filip Forsberg vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Forsberg has averaged 19:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Forsberg has scored a goal in one of seven games this year.

Forsberg has recorded a point in a game three times this year over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

Forsberg has posted an assist in a game three times this season in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

Forsberg has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Forsberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 21 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 7 Games 1 5 Points 1 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

