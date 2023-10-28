Our projection model predicts the Fresno State Bulldogs will defeat the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, October 28 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Fresno State vs. UNLV Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (+9.5) Toss Up (56.5) Fresno State 32, UNLV 26

Week 9 Predictions

Fresno State Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs are 3-3-0 this year.

Fresno State has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

There have been three Bulldogs games (out of six) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 56.5 points, 7.7 higher than the average total in Fresno State games this season.

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Rebels based on the moneyline is 28.6%.

So far this season, the Rebels have compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread.

In games it has played as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, UNLV is 1-0 against the spread.

The Rebels have hit the over in four of their six games with a set total (66.7%).

The average over/under for UNLV games this season is 0.7 less points than the point total of 56.5 for this outing.

Bulldogs vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fresno State 34 20.1 38 16.7 31 22.8 UNLV 35.7 26.3 38.3 23.5 32.3 30

