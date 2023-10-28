Georgia vs. Florida Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Bulldogs to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Georgia vs. Florida Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Florida (+14.5)
|Over (49.5)
|Georgia 29, Florida 22
Week 9 SEC Predictions
Georgia Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulldogs an 86.7% chance to win.
- The Bulldogs have posted one win against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Georgia has an ATS record of 1-5.
- This season, four of the Bulldogs' seven games have gone over the point total.
- The average total for Georgia games this season has been 52.4, 2.9 points higher than the total for this game.
Florida Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Gators based on the moneyline is 18.2%.
- The Gators' ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.
- The Gators have gone over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).
- The average point total for the Florida this season is 0.4 points less than this game's over/under.
Bulldogs vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia
|40.1
|14
|43.4
|11.6
|32
|20
|Florida
|29.1
|20
|34.5
|11
|22
|32
