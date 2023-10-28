ACC rivals square off when the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. North Carolina is favored by 11.5 points. A total of 64.5 points has been set for this matchup.

North Carolina sports the 47th-ranked defense this season (22.4 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best with 35.9 points per game. Georgia Tech ranks 57th in the FBS with 29.7 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 104th with 30.3 points allowed per game on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACC Network

North Carolina vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -11.5 -115 -105 64.5 -110 -110 -450 +333

Looking to place a bet on Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Georgia Tech Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Yellow Jackets are accumulating 373 yards per game (-62-worst in college football) and giving up 484.7 (fourth-worst), ranking them among the poorest squads in both categories.

The Yellow Jackets are putting up 24.3 points per game in their past three games (-17-worst in college football), and conceding 32 per game (-69-worst).

Georgia Tech is gaining 234.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (108th in the country), and conceding 268.7 per game (-80-worst).

The Yellow Jackets are -8-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (138.7), and -101-worst in rushing yards conceded (216).

The Yellow Jackets have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three games.

In Georgia Tech's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Week 9 ACC Betting Trends

Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech's ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Georgia Tech games have hit the over in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

Georgia Tech has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, Georgia Tech has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +333 on the moneyline.

Bet on Georgia Tech to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 1,835 yards (262.1 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 59.6% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 372 yards (53.1 ypg) on 61 carries with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jamal Haynes, has carried the ball 84 times for 465 yards (66.4 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 13 passes for 122 yards.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s 355 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 20 catches on 38 targets with five touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has put together a 333-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 28 passes on 41 targets.

Dominick Blaylock's 26 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 247 yards and one touchdown.

Kyle Kennard paces the team with four sacks, and also has four TFL, 34 tackles, and one interception.

Clayton Powell-Lee is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 38 tackles and one interception.

Jaylon King leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 31 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.