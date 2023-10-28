The 2023 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 28 will see the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) visit the Florida Gators (5-2) at TIAA Bank Field. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 14.5 points in the contest. The contest has a point total of 49.5.

Georgia has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank seventh-best in scoring offense (40.1 points per game) and seventh-best in scoring defense (14 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored Florida ranks 64th in the FBS (29.1 points per game), and it is 34th on defense (20 points allowed per contest).

Georgia vs. Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV Channel: CBS

Georgia vs Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -14.5 -105 -115 49.5 -105 -115 -650 +450

Georgia Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Bulldogs have been bottom-25 in total offense with 528.3 total yards per game (10th-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 236.3 total yards allowed per game (11th-best).

Offensively, the Bulldogs have been getting it done over the last three games, putting up 38.3 points per game (18th-best). They rank 37th over the last three games on defense (17.7 points per game allowed).

Over the last three contests, Georgia has been getting it done on both sides of the ball in terms of passing. During that three-game stretch, it ranks ninth-best with 338 passing yards per game and 20th-best on defense with 139 passing yards allowed per contest.

Offensively, the Bulldogs have averaged 190.3 rushing yards per game over their last three games (65th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have given up an average of 97.3 rushing yards on defense during that time frame (36th-ranked).

The Bulldogs have one win against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three games, Georgia has gone over the total.

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia is 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Georgia games have hit the over on four of seven occasions (57.1%).

Georgia has been the moneyline favorite a total of six times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Georgia has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter and won them all.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 86.7%.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 2,152 pass yards for Georgia, completing 73.6% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 80 times for 460 yards (65.7 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 36 times for 196 yards (28 per game) and three touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-leading 566 yards as a receiver have come on 41 catches (out of 53 targets) with four touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has caught 18 passes for 333 yards (47.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dominic Lovett's 31 grabs are good enough for 282 yards and one touchdown.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson has 2.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has four TFL and 23 tackles.

Georgia's tackle leader, Smael Mondon Jr., has 32 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks this year.

Tykee Smith has a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 26 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

