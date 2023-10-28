The Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) host a Big 12 clash against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Oklahoma State is putting up 29.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 64th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 74th, surrendering 26 points per contest. Cincinnati ranks 76th in the FBS with 27 points per game on offense, and it ranks 74th with 26 points given up per game on defense.

Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Oklahoma State Cincinnati 404.4 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.9 (38th) 404.6 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.1 (37th) 165.7 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.9 (11th) 238.7 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230 (65th) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (80th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (106th)

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has thrown for 1,294 yards (184.9 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 58.5% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has racked up 816 yards on 116 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner. He's also caught 17 passes for 180 yards (25.7 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jaden Nixon has racked up 158 yards on 32 carries, scoring one time. He's caught 10 passes for 113 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Jaden Bray's team-leading 344 yards as a receiver have come on 26 receptions (out of 43 targets) with one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has reeled in 34 passes while averaging 38.6 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Rashod Owens has been the target of 34 passes and racked up 24 receptions for 264 yards, an average of 37.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,484 yards (212 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 408 yards (58.3 ypg) on 102 carries with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Corey Kiner, has carried the ball 102 times for 563 yards (80.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson has totaled 38 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 496 (70.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 56 times and has three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has 25 receptions (on 42 targets) for a total of 331 yards (47.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Chamon Metayer's 17 grabs (on 23 targets) have netted him 209 yards (29.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

