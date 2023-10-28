The Toronto Maple Leafs will travel to face the Nashville Predators on Saturday, October 28, with the Maple Leafs having won three straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to NHL Network and BSSO to watch the Maple Leafs and the Predators take the ice.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators give up 2.7 goals per game (19 in total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.

The Predators have 20 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 2.6 goals per game (18 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (20 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 7 1 4 5 6 3 - Thomas Novak 7 4 1 5 5 10 49.1% Ryan O'Reilly 7 2 2 4 2 9 53.5% Colton Sissons 7 4 0 4 2 2 50% Gustav Nyquist 7 1 3 4 5 2 100%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are allowing 21 total goals (three per game) to rank 15th in league play.

The Maple Leafs' 26 total goals (3.7 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 2.7 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players