On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Ryan O'Reilly going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

O'Reilly has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

O'Reilly averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 21 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

