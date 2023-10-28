SEC foes meet when the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) and the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kroger Field.

Tennessee has the 33rd-ranked offense this season (438.1 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th-best with only 310.9 yards allowed per game. Kentucky is generating 31.3 points per contest on offense this season (45th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 23.6 points per game (55th-ranked) on defense.

We provide more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Tennessee Kentucky 438.1 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.3 (104th) 310.9 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.6 (39th) 217.3 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.6 (68th) 220.9 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.7 (105th) 8 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 1,535 passing yards for Tennessee, completing 62.8% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 232 rushing yards (33.1 ypg) on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 593 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Jabari Small has been handed the ball 73 times this year and racked up 383 yards (54.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's team-high 416 yards as a receiver have come on 39 catches (out of 53 targets) with one touchdown.

Ramel Keyton has put up a 301-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 39 targets.

Bru McCoy has racked up 17 catches for 217 yards, an average of 31.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary leads Kentucky with 1,377 yards on 106-of-197 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 111 times for 781 yards (111.6 per game) with eight touchdowns. He's also caught 15 passes for 193 yards and five touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has run for 137 yards across 25 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has totaled 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 338 (48.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has three touchdowns.

Dane Key has put up a 282-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 35 targets.

Barion Brown's 23 receptions (on 47 targets) have netted him 276 yards (39.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee or Kentucky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.