Thomas Novak will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Looking to wager on Novak's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Thomas Novak vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Novak Season Stats Insights

Novak's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:30 per game on the ice, is +2.

In three of seven games this season, Novak has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Novak has a point in four of seven games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Novak has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.

Novak's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Novak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Novak Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 21 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 7 Games 2 5 Points 1 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

