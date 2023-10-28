MAC teams were in action for two games in the Week 9 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Week 9 MAC Results

Western Michigan 45 Eastern Michigan 21

Pregame Favorite: Western Michigan (-3)

Western Michigan (-3) Pregame Total: 48.5

Western Michigan Leaders

Passing: Hayden Wolff (15-for-26, 169 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Hayden Wolff (15-for-26, 169 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jalen Buckley (25 ATT, 138 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jalen Buckley (25 ATT, 138 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Kenneth Womack (9 TAR, 5 REC, 50 YDS)

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Passing: Austin Smith (15-for-25, 231 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Austin Smith (15-for-25, 231 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Samson Evans (8 ATT, 26 YDS, 2 TDs)

Samson Evans (8 ATT, 26 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jaylon Jackson (9 TAR, 9 REC, 111 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Eastern Michigan Western Michigan 317 Total Yards 421 289 Passing Yards 169 28 Rushing Yards 252 4 Turnovers 1

Next Week's MAC Games

