The Week 9 college football slate includes four games involving teams from the SoCon. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Chattanooga Mocs at VMI Keydets 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Furman Paladins 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mercer Bears at Western Carolina Catamounts 2:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Citadel Bulldogs at Samford Bulldogs 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

