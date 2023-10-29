Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 8 game against the Tennessee Titans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Patterson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Entering Week 8, Patterson has 11 carries for 56 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 5.1 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has two receptions (two targets) for 13 yards.
Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Falcons.
Falcons vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Patterson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|11
|56
|0
|5.1
|2
|2
|13
|0
Patterson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 5
|Texans
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|10
|56
|0
|0
|0
|0
