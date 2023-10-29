Desmond Ridder Week 8 Preview vs. the Titans
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 22nd in terms of passing yards conceded, at 237 per game.
Through the air this season, Ridder has collected 1,630 passing yards (232.9 per game), completing 149 of 228 attempts (65.4%) for six TD throws and six picks. In addition, Ridder has 113 yards rushing (16.1 yards per game) on 26 attempts, and Ridder has hit paydirt three times.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ridder and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ridder vs. the Titans
- Ridder vs the Titans (since 2021): No games
- Tennessee has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.
- The Titans have given up four players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.
- Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Tennessee in 2023.
- The Titans have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.
- Ridder will square off against the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans allow 237 passing yards per game.
- Opponents of the Titans have put up six touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Titans' defense is fourth in the league in that category.
Watch Falcons vs Titans on Fubo!
Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Titans
- Passing Yards: 219.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (+145)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Ridder with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Ridder Passing Insights
- So far this year, Ridder has gone over his passing yards prop total in six of seven opportunities.
- The Falcons have passed 51.5% of the time and run 48.5% this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Ridder's 7.1 yards per attempt rank 16th in the NFL.
- Ridder has thrown for a touchdown in five of seven games this year, with more than one TD pass once.
- He has nine total touchdowns this season (81.8% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).
- Ridder has attempted 31 passes in the red zone (43.7% of his team's red zone plays).
Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Titans
- Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-110)
Ridder Rushing Insights
- Ridder has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (57.1%) out of seven opportunities.
- Ridder has a rushing touchdown in three games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.
- He has nine red zone carries for 22.5% of the team share (his team runs on 56.3% of its plays in the red zone).
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Ridder's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Buccaneers
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|19-for-25 / 250 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|6 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Commanders
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|28-for-47 / 307 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs
|2 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|28-for-37 / 329 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 10 YDS / 1 TD
|at Jaguars
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|19-for-31 / 191 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs
|1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|21-for-38 / 201 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.