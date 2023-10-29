Will Desmond Ridder Score a Touchdown Against the Titans in Week 8?
With the Atlanta Falcons playing the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Desmond Ridder a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Desmond Ridder score a touchdown against the Titans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- Ridder has 26 carries for 113 yards (16.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
- Ridder has found the end zone on the ground in three games this year.
Desmond Ridder Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|15
|18
|115
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|19
|32
|237
|1
|1
|10
|39
|1
|Week 3
|@Lions
|21
|38
|201
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|19
|31
|191
|1
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|28
|37
|329
|1
|0
|4
|10
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|28
|47
|307
|2
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|19
|25
|250
|0
|0
|6
|38
|1
