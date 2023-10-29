With the Atlanta Falcons squaring off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Drake London a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

London has 32 catches (50 targets) and a team-leading 383 yards receiving (54.7 per game) plus two TDs.

London has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

Drake London Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Packers 8 6 67 1 Week 3 @Lions 6 2 31 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 3 28 1 Week 5 Texans 9 6 78 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 9 125 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 7 6 54 0

