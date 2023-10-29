Best Bets, Odds for the Falcons vs. Titans Game – Week 8
The Tennessee Titans (2-4) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023, and best bets information is available.
When is Falcons vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line is much more favorable to the Titans compared to the BetMGM line, a 5.3 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Titans.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- The Falcons have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 3-1 in those games.
- Atlanta has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter and won each time.
- The Titans have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won twice.
- Tennessee has entered five games this season as the underdog by +114 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (+2.5)
- The Falcons have put together a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- The Titans have covered the spread three times this season (3-3-0).
- Tennessee is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (35)
- Atlanta and Tennessee combine to average 1.3 fewer points per game than the over/under of 35 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.5 more points per game (38.5) than this game's over/under of 35 points.
- Out of the Falcons' seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).
- One of the Titans' six games with a set total has hit the over (16.7%).
Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|7
|232.9
|6
|16.1
|3
Derrick Henry Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|70.8
|3
|19.5
|0
