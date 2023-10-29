Falcons vs. Titans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Titans (2-4) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
Before the Falcons meet the Titans, check out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Falcons vs. Titans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Falcons
|2.5
|35.5
|-145
|+120
Falcons vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats
Atlanta Falcons
- Atlanta's contests this year have an average total of 41.7, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Falcons have put together a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have gone 3-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).
- Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans have combined with their opponent to score more than 35.5 points in three of six games this season.
- Tennessee has a 42.1-point average over/under in their contests this season, 6.6 more points than this game's point total.
- The Titans are 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Titans have been the underdog five times and won two of those games.
- Tennessee has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.
Falcons vs. Titans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Falcons
|16.4
|24
|19.0
|15
|41.7
|3
|7
|Titans
|17.3
|28
|19.5
|7
|42.1
|3
|6
Falcons vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends
Falcons
- Atlanta has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.
- Atlanta has not gone over the total in its past three games.
- The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-18 total points, -2.6 per game), as do the Titans (-13 total points, -2.2 per game).
Titans
- Tennessee has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.
- In their past three games, the Titans have not hit the over once.
- The Falcons have a -18-point negative scoring differential this season (-2.6 per game). The Titans also have been outscored, by 13 points (2.2 per game).
Falcons Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.7
|41.3
|42.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.3
|22.0
|22.7
|ATS Record
|2-5-0
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-6-0
|1-3-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|3-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.1
|43.2
|41.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.7
|23.3
|22.0
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-5-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|2-1
|0-2
