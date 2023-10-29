The Atlanta Hawks (0-1), on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Information

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young's numbers last season were 26.2 points, 3 boards and 10.2 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 33.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Dejounte Murray averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clint Capela posted 12 points last season, plus 0.9 assists and 11 rebounds.

Onyeka Okongwu's stats last season were 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 63.8% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

De'Andre Hunter collected 15.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 31.1 points last year, plus 11.8 boards and 5.7 assists.

Per game, Damian Lillard collected 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also posted 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Brook Lopez collected 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also made 53.1% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Bobby Portis recorded 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He made 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Malik Beasley's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples.

Hawks vs. Bucks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bucks Hawks 116.9 Points Avg. 118.4 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 47.3% Field Goal % 48.3% 36.8% Three Point % 35.2%

