The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) on October 29, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks shot 48.3% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 45.6% the Bucks' opponents shot last season.

Atlanta went 33-24 when it shot better than 45.6% from the field.

The Hawks were the 10th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Bucks finished 11th.

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game last year were 5.1 more points than the 113.3 the Bucks allowed.

Atlanta went 36-22 last season when it scored more than 113.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Hawks scored 119.6 points per game last season, 2.4 more than they averaged on the road (117.2).

The Hawks allowed 117.4 points per game at home last season, and 118.9 away.

At home, the Hawks knocked down 10.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than they averaged away (10.8). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.7%) than on the road (35.7%) too.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks Injuries