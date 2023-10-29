Atlanta Falcons receiver Jonnu Smith will face the Tennessee Titans and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 8, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Smith's 28 catches (on 35 targets) have netted him 309 yards (to average 44.1 per game) and one TD.

Smith vs. the Titans

Smith vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed five opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Smith will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans allow 237.0 passing yards per contest.

The Titans' defense ranks fourth in the NFL with six passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-115)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in four of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has received 15.3% of his team's 229 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He has been targeted 35 times, averaging 8.8 yards per target (32nd in NFL).

In one of six games this year, Smith has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (9.1% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

Smith (five red zone targets) has been targeted 16.1% of the time in the red zone (31 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 6 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

