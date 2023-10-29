Kyle Pitts has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have allowed 237 passing yards per game, 22nd in the league.

Pitts' stat line shows 25 receptions for 298 yards and one score. He posts 42.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 43 times.

Pitts vs. the Titans

Pitts vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Tennessee has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed five opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Tennessee has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 237 passing yards per game conceded by the Titans defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Titans have the No. 4 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up six this season (one per game).

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-111)

Pitts Receiving Insights

In five of seven games this year, Pitts has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pitts has been targeted on 43 of his team's 229 passing attempts this season (18.8% target share).

He is averaging 6.9 yards per target (80th in NFL play), racking up 298 yards on 43 passes thrown his way.

Pitts, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (9.1% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

Pitts has been targeted four times in the red zone (12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts).

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 7 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs

