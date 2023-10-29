When Mack Hollins hits the gridiron for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Hollins has totaled 184 yards receiving on 12 catches this season, averaging 30.7 yards per game.

Hollins does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Mack Hollins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 4 3 31 0 Week 2 Packers 6 3 60 0 Week 3 @Lions 4 1 23 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 3 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 2 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 4 3 41 0

