Will Tyler Allgeier Score a Touchdown Against the Titans in Week 8?
Should you wager on Tyler Allgeier finding his way into the end zone in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the Tennessee Titans, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown against the Titans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)
- This season Allgeier has piled up 301 rushing yards (43 per game) on 96 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Allgeier also has nine catches for 85 yards (12.1 per game).
- Allgeier has posted a rushing touchdown in only one game this season, but had multiple rushing TDs in that game.
Tyler Allgeier Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|15
|75
|2
|3
|19
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|16
|48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|7
|12
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|7
|16
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|17
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|13
|51
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|21
|59
|0
|3
|53
|0
