Atlanta Falcons receiver Van Jefferson will be up against the Tennessee Titans and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 8, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Jefferson has caught nine passes on 19 targets for 113 yards, averaging 18.8 yards per game so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jefferson and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jefferson vs. the Titans

Jefferson vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Five players have caught a TD pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Titans is giving up 237 yards per game this year, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Opponents of the Titans have put up six touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Titans' defense is fourth in the NFL in that category.

Watch Falcons vs Titans on Fubo!

Van Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jefferson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jefferson Receiving Insights

Jefferson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of four games (25.0%).

He averages 5.9 yards per target this season (113 yards on 19 targets).

Jefferson does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/25/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.