How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for World Series Game 3
The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Texas Rangers in the third game of the World Series on Monday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Chase Field. The teams split the first two games and will look to break the tie and take one step closer to a championship with a victory. Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Diamondbacks and Max Scherzer is expected to start for the Rangers.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball with 166 total home runs.
- Arizona is 17th in MLB, slugging .408.
- The Diamondbacks are 13th in the majors with a .250 batting average.
- Arizona has the No. 14 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Arizona has a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.324).
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 233 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.
- Texas is third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Rangers rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Texas has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.
- The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pfaadt (3-9) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 5.72 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Pfaadt has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Pfaadt will try to record his 13th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.
- In three of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Scherzer (13-6) for his 28th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
- He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.
- Scherzer has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|10/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Zack Wheeler
|10/23/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Aaron Nola
|10/24/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Ranger Suárez
|10/27/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Nathan Eovaldi
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Jordan Montgomery
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Max Scherzer
|10/31/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|11/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|10/20/2023
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Justin Verlander
|10/22/2023
|Astros
|W 9-2
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Framber Valdez
|10/23/2023
|Astros
|W 11-4
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Cristian Javier
|10/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-5
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Zac Gallen
|10/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Merrill Kelly
|10/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Brandon Pfaadt
|10/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|11/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|-
|-
