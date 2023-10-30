The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at State Farm Arena, take on the Atlanta Hawks (0-1). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young collected 26.2 points last year, plus 3.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists.

Dejounte Murray posted 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game last season. He also delivered 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela averaged 12.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He sank 65.3% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.0 assists per game. He sank 63.8% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).

De'Andre Hunter's stats last season included 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He drained 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards recorded 24.6 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert collected 13.4 points, 1.2 assists and 11.6 boards.

Kyle Anderson's numbers last season were 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the field.

Jaden McDaniels' stats last season were 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Naz Reid recorded 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawks Timberwolves 118.4 Points Avg. 115.8 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 48.3% Field Goal % 49.0% 35.2% Three Point % 36.5%

