Hawks vs. Timberwolves October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at State Farm Arena, take on the Atlanta Hawks (0-1). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games
- November 4 at the Pelicans
- October 27 at home vs the Knicks
- November 1 at home vs the Wizards
- November 9 at the Magic
- October 29 at the Bucks
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young collected 26.2 points last year, plus 3.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists.
- Dejounte Murray posted 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game last season. He also delivered 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocks.
- Clint Capela averaged 12.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He sank 65.3% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).
- Onyeka Okongwu's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.0 assists per game. He sank 63.8% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).
- De'Andre Hunter's stats last season included 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He drained 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards recorded 24.6 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds.
- Rudy Gobert collected 13.4 points, 1.2 assists and 11.6 boards.
- Kyle Anderson's numbers last season were 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the field.
- Jaden McDaniels' stats last season were 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.
- Naz Reid recorded 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hawks
|Timberwolves
|118.4
|Points Avg.
|115.8
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.8
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|49.0%
|35.2%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.