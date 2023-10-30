Saddiq Bey and the Atlanta Hawks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Bey, in his previous game (October 29 win against the Bucks), posted 13 points and nine rebounds.

Below we will dive into Bey's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-112)

Over 9.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+118)

Over 4.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+110)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Timberwolves conceded 115.8 points per game last season, 18th in the NBA.

The Timberwolves allowed 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the league.

The Timberwolves allowed 25 assists per game last season (10th in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Timberwolves were 16th in the NBA last year, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 19 16 6 2 4 0 0 3/13/2023 25 6 5 0 0 0 1 1/11/2023 38 31 6 1 4 0 1 12/31/2022 18 13 4 0 1 0 0

