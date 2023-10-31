Can we anticipate Liam Foudy lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500

Foudy 2022-23 stats and insights

In seven of 62 games last season, Foudy scored -- but just one goal each time.

Foudy produced no points on the power play last season.

Foudy averaged 0.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 10.4%.

Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Canucks allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in league play.

The Canucks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

