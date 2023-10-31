Tyson Barrie will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks play at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Prop bets for Barrie in that upcoming Predators-Canucks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyson Barrie vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Barrie Season Stats Insights

Barrie's plus-minus this season, in 19:42 per game on the ice, is -1.

Barrie has yet to score a goal through eight games this season.

Barrie has a point in three of eight games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of eight games this season, Barrie has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Barrie has an implied probability of 39.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Barrie going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barrie Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 19 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 8 Games 5 4 Points 2 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

