Coming off a loss last time out, the Colorado Avalanche will host the St. Louis Blues (who also lost their previous game) on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 20 total goals (2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.

The Avalanche's 27 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 16th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.4 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mikko Rantanen 8 5 7 12 2 4 53.8% Cale Makar 8 3 6 9 5 6 - Nathan MacKinnon 8 4 3 7 8 7 40.9% Valeri Nichushkin 8 1 5 6 3 4 - Artturi Lehkonen 8 2 4 6 4 4 0%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 19 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the league.

The Blues have 13 goals this season (1.9 per game), 31st in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Blues have given up 18 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at only a 1.9 goals-per-game average (13 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players